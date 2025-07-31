Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $58.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

IMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.45. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

