Critical Comparison: Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) & PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and PBF Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PBF Energy $33.12 billion 0.09 -$533.80 million ($9.10) -2.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PBF Energy.

96.3% of PBF Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of PBF Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a beta of 6.21, suggesting that its stock price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PBF Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and PBF Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A PBF Energy -3.30% -15.67% -6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and PBF Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 PBF Energy 6 7 1 0 1.64

PBF Energy has a consensus price target of $25.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Given PBF Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

