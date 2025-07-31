Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

In other news, major shareholder David R. Liu bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,219,945 shares in the company, valued at $43,675,081.20. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,250 over the last three months. 22.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 741.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

