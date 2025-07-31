FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,972 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

