NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

