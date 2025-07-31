Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after acquiring an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after acquiring an additional 183,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 857,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

