Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

