Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $322,000 Investment in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.80. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $175.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $990,252. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,061,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

