Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

