Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenia Hotels & Resorts
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.