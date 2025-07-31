Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

