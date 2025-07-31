Insider Selling: RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) VP Sells 8,704 Shares of Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RTX opened at $158.51 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

