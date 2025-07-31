Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Justin Rosenstein Sells 115,936 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 115,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,742,518.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,951,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,397,462.81. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Justin Rosenstein sold 517,635 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $7,785,230.40.

On Friday, July 25th, Justin Rosenstein sold 223,894 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,353,932.12.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Justin Rosenstein sold 729,228 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $10,996,758.24.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $14,537,303.04.

On Monday, July 21st, Justin Rosenstein sold 195,131 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $2,928,916.31.

On Friday, July 18th, Justin Rosenstein sold 226,600 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $3,396,734.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $373,750.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

