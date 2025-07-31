Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $130,613.60 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,520 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $130,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,547.02. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

