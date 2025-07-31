EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) EVP Sarah Fenton Sells 12,438 Shares

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQT Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE EQT opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

