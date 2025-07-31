Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $45.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,027.28. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock worth $20,966,005 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth $217,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

