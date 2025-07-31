Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $1,548,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692,096.25. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $1,552,545.75.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70.

On Monday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.4%

TEAM opened at $197.19 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

