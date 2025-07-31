Charles N. Reeves Purchases 5,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,630.68. The trade was a 9.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $580.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

