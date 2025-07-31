Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 3,942 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BankUnited Trading Down 2.8%
BKU opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
