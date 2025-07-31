Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 3,942 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.8%

BKU opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

