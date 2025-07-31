Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.38. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,070 shares.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other.

