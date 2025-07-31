Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight Rating

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exagen from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Exagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.58. Exagen has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 169.18% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exagen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

