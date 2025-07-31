Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4,811.87 and traded as high as C$4,900.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,862.16, with a volume of 23,203 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,693.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
