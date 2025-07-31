Susquehanna Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $27.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 376,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,965,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 129,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.