Gladstone Land (LAND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.82 million, a PE ratio of -37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -224.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

