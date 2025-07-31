Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $24.80. Air T shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,291 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 126.83% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

