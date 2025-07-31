Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.90 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.33). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,720,443 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 221 ($2.93) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £72,450 ($96,062.05). 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
