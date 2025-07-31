Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $12.58. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 7,198 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,400. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Guernsey sold 6,660 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $66,666.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,168.67. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $200,067. Insiders own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.