Cytokinetics (CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.32) per share and revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $43,227.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,952.30. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $190,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 393,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,070.20. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,481 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytokinetics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 361.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cytokinetics worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

