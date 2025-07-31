One Stop Systems (OSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of OSS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.24. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

