Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. Identiv has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Identiv had a net margin of 287.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Identiv has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,295 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Identiv worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

