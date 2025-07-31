NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.99 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 69.10 ($0.92). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,900,619 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.99. The company has a market capitalization of £336.82 million, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewRiver REIT plc will post 7.4795268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

