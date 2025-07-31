Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.01 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.92). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.52), with a volume of 81,901 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 706.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 650.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market cap of £243.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Research analysts forecast that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.