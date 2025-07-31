Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Insider Acquires $103,265.65 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WTFC opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

