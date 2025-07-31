Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Insider Acquires $103,265.65 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of WTFC opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
