Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,958. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

