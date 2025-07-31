Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Roland Lohner Sells 50,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

Roland Lohner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$64,005.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,025.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Roland Lohner sold 60,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$75,198.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of SCZ opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.47.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

