Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.1%

HGTXU stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.73.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

