Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.