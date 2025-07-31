Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

