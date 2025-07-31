F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

F & M Bank stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. F & M Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

