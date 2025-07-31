Short Interest in Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declines By 50.0%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

EXSR opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

