Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in July

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
Shares of HPMCF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Africa Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Africa Energy Company Profile
