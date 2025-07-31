Karen M. Jensen Buys 2,500 Shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,956. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Busey Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.62 on Thursday. First Busey Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Our Latest Report on First Busey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 822.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 507.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.