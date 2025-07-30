Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

