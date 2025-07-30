Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.80 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 123.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 1.1%

ILMN stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.