Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5%

ABBV stock opened at $191.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

