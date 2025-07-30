SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

