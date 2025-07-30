FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,504 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

