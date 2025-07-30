360 Financial Inc. Invests $207,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4%

DE stock opened at $512.62 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.40 and a 200-day moving average of $485.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

