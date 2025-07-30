Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,421 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

