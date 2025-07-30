Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

