Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

