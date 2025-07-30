United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.77.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

